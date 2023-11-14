Threat directed at Clintondale schools after physical fight Friday prompted district to cancel classes

article

Clintondale Community Schools closed its campus on Monday over concerns of violence spilling into the district after a fight occurred last week.

The district said multiple reports were made of additional threats directed at the school over the weekend, prompting the community to cancel school at the start of the week. School was expected to resume on Tuesday with enhanced security measures.

A letter was sent to parents from the superintendent on Monday explaining the decision.

"Initially our plan was going to have additional safety precautions put into place on Monday, November 13, 2023, but throughout the evening and in the early morning hours after our initial communication we received additional information regarding a school threat."

There was a physical altercation between students and other community members last Friday. Multiple police officers responded as well as emergency response vehicles being dispatched to Normandy Park off Little Mack.

After the fight, school officials noticed an uptick in more threats made towards the district. By Monday, the district had canceled class.

School Resource Officers will be on hand Tuesday.