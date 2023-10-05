Threatening message on L'Anse Creuse High School WiFi prompts Macomb County Sheriff response

A threatening name on a personal WiFi hotspot prompted the Macomb County Sheriff to search L'Anse Creuse High School on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, the threatening WiFi name appeared on some individuals' devices on Thursday towards the end of the school.

The name of the message was not available. The sheriff said no students, parents, or teachers were ever at risk but that they are taking the incident seriously as they work to determine who did it – and why.

A statement from the school district was released about the incident:

"At the end of the school day today at L'Anse Creuse High School, we were made aware of a personal wi-fi hotspot with a threatening name that was appearing on individuals' devices. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation and confirmed that the building was safe and the threat was not credible."