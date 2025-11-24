Three arrested in Roseville carjacking turned police chase on Gratiot

The Brief Three suspects were arrested in a carjacking that occurred Monday afternoon. Roseville police say they quickly spotted the stolen vehicle on Gratiot near I-94, where a police chase began.



Three boys were arrested in connection to a carjacking in Roseville that led to a police chase on Gratiot.

Timeline:

Roseville Police say on Monday at 1:30 p.m., officials were called to a reported carjacking in the area of Masonic and Gratiot. According to investigators, three suspects approached two elderly women outside a restaurant where one of them brandished an edged weapon and demanded the keys to the women's vehicle.

As soon as they took the keys, they entered the vehicle and drove off.

Roseville police say they quickly spotted the stolen vehicle on Gratiot near I-94 where a police chase began. The pursuit continued until the suspects crashed into an uninvolved citizen who was not injured.

The crash occurred on northbound Gratiot at the exit from Sam’s Club where the driver ran away but was quickly arrested.

Meanwhile, police say the other two suspects ran off.

One of the two was eventually apprehended after a foot chase.

The final suspect ran inside the Sam’s Club, which was quickly surrounded by police. Officers then entered the store and found the suspect hiding inside the men's restroom, and he was arrested without further incident.

What's next:

All three suspects are juveniles and are behind bars in the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.

They are awaiting charges.