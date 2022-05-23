Three charged with killing woman, putting body in trunk, setting it on fire in Detroit

article

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced late last week that three people had been charged with killing a 35-year-old Detroit woman by strangling her, putting her car in the trunk of her own car, and then setting it on fire.

Deontay Harper, 27, Ciera Mcgilmer, 28, and Calvin Mcgilmer, 46, were all charged with the murder of Syraya Lee on May 15.

According to prosecutor Kym Worthy, Harper strangled Lee to death at a home on Moenart Street in Detroit which is on the north side of the city near Mound Road and Outer Drive East. After she died, Worthy said all three then loaded her body into the trunk of her car and drove more than 7 miles to Lakepointe, which is near Outer Drive East and I-94.

That's where officials said they set the car on fire with Lee's body inside.

Herper and Ciera Mcgilmer were arrested two days later. Caliv Mcgilmer was arrested the day after.

Harper was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of fourth-degree arson, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding.

Ciera Mcgilmer was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of accessory after the fact. Calvin Mcgilmer was charged with one count of second-degree murder, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Harper and Calvin are both being held without bond. Ciera was given a $50,000 personal bond. They are all due back in court on June 3.