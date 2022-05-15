Woman's body found in the trunk of a burning car on Detroit's east side

A woman's body was found inside the trunk of a car that was on fire on Sunday on Detroit's east side.

The Detroit Police Department said that at 4 p.m., there was a burning car in the 5200 block of Lakepointe St; south of Outer Drive.

The woman's body was found in the trunk the burning car after the Detroit Fire Department put the fire out, according to police. The car was parked behind an abandoned house.

This death is being investigated by homicide detectives.

