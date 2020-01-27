Three shot, one killed, on Detroit's northeast side, suspect on the run

The Detroit Police Department said three people were shot, one of whom was killed after four men got into a fight on Detroit's northeast side.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on Praire Street, just six blocks away from U of D, around 11:30 Sunday night. According to police, a 28-year-old man and his friend pulled up to a house and, as they went to go inside, two suspects came out.

The four men got into a struggle and the gun was pulled. The victim and the two suspects were all shot. The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, one of the suspects was driven to the hospital while the other was taken by ambulance. Both men, ages 22 and 26, have critical injuries and are in police custody.

The fourth person, who police said is a suspect, drove off in a silver Chevy Equinox. Police did not say if this suspect was the man who got out of the car with the victim or was one of the men who came out of the house.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak up.