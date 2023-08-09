Three suspects at large after police chase in Farmington Hills

article

Three men are at large after a police chase in Farmington Hills Tuesday. The officers managed to arrest two of the suspects that had attempted to flee. They also retrieved two firearms.

The pursuit took place around 1 p.m. on Middlebelt Road south of Grand River Avenue before coming to a stop. At that point, five suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

One suspect was immediately arrested during the chase, and another suspect was arrested shortly after attempting to flee in a separate vehicle.

The three men that evaded capture are still sought by police. They're described as Black males between the ages of 18-21.

One of the suspects was armed with an assault rifle, which was later recovered by officers.

MORE: Owner of Michigan meat processor fined for employing minor who lost hand in grinder

Police also found an additional firearm in the vehicle.

The department is asking anyone who knows or observes these remaining suspects to contact 911 immediately.