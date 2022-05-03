Tickets still available for this weekend's Spring Beer Festival in Traverse City

article

There's still time to get tickets to Saturday's Spring Beer Festival in Traverse City.

"We are excited to finally bring this festival to Traverse City, after two years of cancelations," says Scott Graham, the Michigan Brewers Guild executive director. "This is a big year for the Guild as it is our 25th anniversary of our non-profit trade association. We can’t wait to celebrate with people in Traverse City and throughout the year at our other festivals and special events."

The fest at Turtle Creek Stadium will feature almost 100 breweries serving more than 450 beers. There will also be food available to purchase, and live entertainment.

A $50 ticket includes entry into the festival from 1-6 p.m. and 15 3-ounce samples. Tickets will be available for $60 at the door if still available. Get tickets here.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $10. You must be 21 or older and with someone who has a full price ticket to purchase a DD ticket.

Can't make it up to the Spring Beer Fest? The Summer Beer Festival returns to Ypsilanti this July.