Michigan beer festivals to check out this spring and summer

If you like beer, Michigan has plenty of it.

Drink your favorites or try new brews at one of these Michigan beer festivals.

Beerfest at the Ballpark

April 30 from 3-8 p.m.

Jackson Field in Lansing

More than 300 beers and hard ciders will be available from 70 Michigan craft breweries and cideries.

A $35 general admission ticket gets you 10 tasting tickets good for a 3 oz pour per ticket. VIP tickets and designated driver tickets are also available.

Brews & Beats

May 7 from noon to 5 p.m.

Village Green in Pentwater

Sample beer, wine, and cider from more than 20 craft alcohol makers while enjoying music along the water.

Tickets are $25 before the event and $30 at the door. A ticket includes a tasting glass and six samples.

Spring Beer Festival

May 7 from 1-6 p.m.

Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City

Hundreds of beers will be available to try.

A $50 ticket gets you 15 tokens for 3 ounce beer samples. It also supports the Michigan Brewers Guild. VIP tickets are available as well.

World Expo of Beer

May 20 from 5-10 p.m. and May 21 from 2-10 p.m.

Harvey Kern Pavillion in Frankenmuth

A $30 general admission ticket gets you a souvenir mug and 6 beer tickets.

Bark & Brew

May 21 from 1-6 p.m.

Keeley Park in Jackson

Drink beer and help animals at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. There will be live entertainment, food trucks, contests, and more.

A $25 ticket gets you a sample glass and five samples. Tickets are $35 at the door.

Beer and Brat Festival

May 28 from 4-8 p.m.

Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville

Like the name, enjoy beer and brats.

A $50 ticket includes an 8-ounce glass and 10 beer sample tickets. VIP tickets are also available.

Apps and Ales

June 1 from 6-10:30 p.m.

Wenonah Park in Bay City

Try food and drinks from local eateries while enjoying live entertainment.

Tickets are $30.

St. Clair Waterfront Beer, Wine, Cocktail, and Seltzers Festival

June 4 from 7-10 p.m.

Waterfront Park in Algonac

More than 1,500 drinks will be available to try.

A $35 ticket includes 10 samples, a glass, and a keepsake photo. VIP tickets are also available.

June 4

Veterans Park in Ann Arbor

Full details haven't been released yet. Tickets go on sale April 8.

Keep up with HOMES Brewery for info.

Lansing Beer Fest

June 11 from 4-9 p.m.

REO Town in Lansing

More than 20 Michigan breweries will be serving samples. There will also be food trucks, music, vendors, and more.

Early bird general admission tickets are $25 and include a souvenir glass and 10 samples. That price ends April 10. VIP tickets are also available.

Michigan Summer Beer Fest

July 22 from 5-9 p.m. and July 23 from 1-6 p.m.

Riverside Park in Ypsilanti

More than 100 breweries will be at the fest. There will also be music and food.

A $50 general admission ticket includes 15 samples. Tickets are $60 at the door. VIP tickets are also available.

Tickets go on sale April 28.

Straits Brew Bash

Aug. 6 from 6-10 p.m.

St. Ignace Marina in St. Ignace

This event includes live music, beer samples, food, and fireworks.

Admission is $5.

More details will be available closer to the event. Click here for updates.

Suds on the Shore

Aug. 20 from noon to 5 p.m.

Rotary Park in Ludington

Sample craft beer, wine, cider, and mead. There will also be food and live entertainment. Proceeds benefit the United Way of Mason County.

A $45 ticket includes 9 samples and a souvenir.

Tickets go on sale May 2.

Burning Foot Beer Festival

Aug. 27 3-9 p.m.

Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon

Enjoy not only beer but music, camping, and art at this unique beer festival.

A $50 includes 15 beer samples and a glass.

Ticket info is coming soon. Keep up-to-date with all the details here.