Tickets now on sale for Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti

The Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti is finally back, and you can get tickets now.

The event held every year at Riverside Park was canceled during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

More than 100 breweries will be at the 23rd annual Michigan Brewers Guild's Summer Beer Festival, which will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 22, and from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

Tickets are $50 for Friday and $55 for Saturday. Tickets include tokens for 15 3-ounce beer samples. Additional tokens will be available for 50 cents each. Buy tickets here.

There will also be live music, and food will be available to buy.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $10. You must be 21 or older and with someone who has a full price ticket to purchase a DD ticket.