Tigers ace Tarik Skubal wins 2024 AL Cy Young in unanimous vote

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has been named the American League Cy Young award winner.

Skubal, who turned 28 Wednesday, is just the fifth Tiger to win the award and the first since Max Sherzer in 2013. He was a unanimous winner in voting for the AL prize by the Baseball Writers' Association of America that was completed before the playoffs.

Skubal went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 229 strikeouts this season - becoming the first pitcher to win the triple crown, placing first in each category, since 2020.

This season Skubal helped lead the Tigers turnaround, leading them to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and winning the Wild Card Series.

--The Associated Press contributed to this report

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 05: Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches in the fourth inning during the Detroit Tigers versus the Oakland Athletics game on Friday April 5, 2024 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire)




