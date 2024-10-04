Expand / Collapse search

Tigers-Guardians game times announced for playoff series

By David Komer
Published  October 4, 2024 7:11pm EDT
Detroit Tigers
FOX 2 Detroit
article

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: The Detroit Tigers celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros 5-2 in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on October 02, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Expand

FOX 2 - As the Tigers march into the American League Division Series against the Guardians, start times for the best-of-five series have been released.

Game 1 in Cleveland begins at 1:08 p.m.  Saturday followed by a Game 2 at 4:08 p.m. Monday.

The Tigers return home to Detroit to host the Guardians at Comerica Park at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in Game 3.

It's a quick turnaround for Game 4, scheduled for 6:08 p.m. Thursday at Comerica Park.

Game 5 - if needed - is scheduled for Saturday at 4:38 p.m. back on the road in Cleveland.

Detroit Tigers head to American League Divisional Series

After sweeping the Astros, the Detroit Tigers move on to the American League Divisional Series. The win guarantees at least one playoff home game next week.

The Tigers win over the Astros was the fourth sweep in postseason history for the franchise, which previously swept the AL Championship Series in 1984, 2006 and 2012.

The Tigers and Guardians have never played each other in the postseason before.

What it’s like to play for A.J. Hinch: Tigers Will Vest ahead of the Cleveland series

Detroit Tigers reliever Will Vest gone the save in Wednesday’s series-clinching win in Houston. He talked about what it’s like playing for Hinch and how adrenaline is getting him and the rest of the bullpen through the next few weeks.

"Our city is built on grit," Manager A.J. Hinch said after the Astros sweep. "That's what it is. I remember saying that I wanted to have a team that this city is proud of. I think the city is pretty proud of what we're doing and how we're doing it and the fight that this team shows."

-The Associated Press contributed to this report

Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch talks Astros win, Guardians series

The Tigers are fresh off their first playoff series in in a decade. Manager AJ Hinch talks about the series win and what to expect in Cleveland.


 