Tigers-Guardians game times announced for playoff series

As the Tigers march into the American League Division Series against the Guardians, start times for the best-of-five series have been released.

Game 1 in Cleveland begins at 1:08 p.m. Saturday followed by a Game 2 at 4:08 p.m. Monday.

The Tigers return home to Detroit to host the Guardians at Comerica Park at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in Game 3.

It's a quick turnaround for Game 4, scheduled for 6:08 p.m. Thursday at Comerica Park.

Game 5 - if needed - is scheduled for Saturday at 4:38 p.m. back on the road in Cleveland.

The Tigers win over the Astros was the fourth sweep in postseason history for the franchise, which previously swept the AL Championship Series in 1984, 2006 and 2012.

The Tigers and Guardians have never played each other in the postseason before.

"Our city is built on grit," Manager A.J. Hinch said after the Astros sweep. "That's what it is. I remember saying that I wanted to have a team that this city is proud of. I think the city is pretty proud of what we're doing and how we're doing it and the fight that this team shows."

-The Associated Press contributed to this report




