Tigers Opening Day: How to get half off Lyft rides

article

The Brief Wallside Windows is offering half off Lyft rides on Opening Day. Tigers fans can use the code WALLSIDE2025 to get the deal. The window company has offered the discount for years and hopes to get more people home safely.



If your Tigers Opening Day plans include alcohol, Wallside Windows will help you get home safely.

The window company is once again partnering with Lyft to offer rides home from Opening Day at Comerica at a discount to make sure Tigers fans celebrate and get home safely.

"This is a year of celebration for everyone involved in our 81-year-old family business and we’ll celebrate on Opening Day, too. It’s a holiday in Detroit and at Wallside Windows, we love the Tigers. I’m a fan, my father is a fan. We know many of our employees and customers are Tigers fans, too," said Wallside President Adam Blanck. "We want to make sure everyone who celebrates our team gets home smartly and safely."

Use the code WALLSIDE2025 when requesting a Lyft home to receive the discount. Wallside will cover up to $30.

Wallside Windows has done this deal for several years, making sure that Tigers fans can enjoy the game.

"When those fans watch games on TV, they hear us promote half-off deals on the windows we make, so this seemed like the right thing for us to do again this year. We’re glad we can provide a smart and safe ride home from the ballpark at half off and we hope even more fans take us up on the offer this year," Wallside Windows Co-Owner Stanford Blanck said.