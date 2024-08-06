Tim Walz: What Michigan voters should know about Kamala Harris' running mate

Tuesday morning, the drama and speculation about who Kamala Harris was picking for her running mate on the Democratic ticket was put to rest as she announced Tim Walz was her pick.

In the coming days and weeks leading up until November 5, Harris and Walz will be criss-crossing the nation campaigning for votes, particularly in places like Michigan – which is one of seven key battleground states.

So what will Michigan voters expect to see when Walz and Harris campaign? FOX 9 Minneapolis anchor and reporter Timothy Blotz gave us a bit of insight.

"I think what the rest of the country will find out is that he’s a very folksy, down to earth, authentic person, who’s not exactly your typical politician, who has a unique ability to communicate with people one-on-one," Blotz said. "Tim Walz is the kind of guy who will show up to a rally in a Carhart jacket and baseball cap. I suspect you’re going to see a little bit of that on the campaign trail."

Who is Tim Walz?

Walz was elected governor of Minnesota in 2018 and reelected in 2022 after serving several years as U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Before that, he was a teacher, coach and member of the Army National Guard.

As governor, Walz has touted his accomplishments including providing free school meals to all students in Minnesota, protecting reproductive freedom, cutting taxes for the middle class, and expanding paid leave for workers, among other policies.

In addition to being the governor, he is also the co-chair of the Democratic Convention Rules Committee.

Walz was born in Nebraska and after high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. He graduated from Chadron State College with a social science degree in 1989. He then spent a year teaching abroad before returning home to serve full-time in the National Guard and teach high school, as well as accept a coaching position.

NEW HOPE, MN. - JULY 2024: Minnesota DFL (Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party) Governor Tim Walz takes questions on speculation that he is under consideration as vice presidential running mate for Kamala Harris Tuesday, July 23, 2024 New Hope, Minn. Gov. W Expand

Gov. Tim Walz tapped in as running mate: Here’s what top Dems, Republicans are saying

Walz is married to Gwen Walz. They moved to Mankato, Minnesota, where they both worked at Mankato High School, where he taught social studies and helped coach the Mankato West football team.

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006, representing Minnesota’s First Congressional District, and was reelected for another five terms before running for governor of Minnesota.

As the governor of a neighboring Great Lakes State, Walz pass legislation on free meals for school students, abortion and reproductive health legislation, and strengthened gun laws in the state.

"You’re going to see him articulate the issues that mean most to people who are struggling in a way that will connect with them. It’s the folksy-ish kind of character," Blotz said.

How will Republicans react to Tim Walz?

With both the Democratic and Republican tickets set, how the GOP responds is the next question.

Since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race two weeks ago, the media spotlight has been entirely on the Harris campaign.

Oakland University Political Science Professor Dave Dulio said Republicans may see it as a bit of a win.

"The Democrats have had two, two and a half really good weeks politically. They’re in a much better position than they were before President Biden dropped out the race. However, I think the Walz pick over someone like (Pennsylvania Gov. Josh) Shapiro, or Mark Kelly from Arizona, gives Republicans a day where they’re feeling better about it than yesterday."

