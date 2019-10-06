Today is National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day

article

Did you know Oct. 6 is National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day?

Apparently, the national day exists according to the official website listing all national days recognized nationally and internationally.

While there doesn’t seem to be an exact date of the first National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day, the website does cite the launch of Western Union’s wire transfers as an important date in connection to the celebratory holiday.

Official recommendations to celebrate include:

1. Send your daughter a surprise

2. Take your daughter shopping

3. Give your daughter a gift card

Those without a daughter can still partake by either sending money to someone else, themselves, or just reveling in the fact that you’re saving money.

And sons, don’t fret. National Transfer Money to Your Son Day is Oct. 13.