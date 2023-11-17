Toledo woman arrested in Bedford Township with gun during traffic stop
BEDFORD TWP., Mich (FOX 2) - A 29-year-old Toledo, Ohio woman was arrested in Bedford Township at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 after she was stopped for not having a registered license plate.
Police also observed "recent’ damage to her vehicle during the stop.
While stopped, officers saw a 9 mm Glock "in plain sight," which was unlicensed.
The woman also did not have a driver’s license.
She was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ticketed for not having an operator’s license for the vehicle.
Her name was not immediately released pending formal charges.
She was lodged at the Monroe County Jail.