Toledo woman arrested in Bedford Township with gun during traffic stop

A 29-year-old Toledo, Ohio woman was arrested in Bedford Township at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 after she was stopped for not having a registered license plate.

Police also observed "recent’ damage to her vehicle during the stop.

While stopped, officers saw a 9 mm Glock "in plain sight," which was unlicensed.

The woman also did not have a driver’s license.

She was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ticketed for not having an operator’s license for the vehicle.

Her name was not immediately released pending formal charges.

She was lodged at the Monroe County Jail.