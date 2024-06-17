Tonya Harding's costume following Nancy Kerrigan attack up for auction

An infamous piece of figure skating memorabilia is now up for auction.

Seven weeks before the 1994 Olympic Winter Games in Norway, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was attacked and struck in the knee with a baton, rendering her unable to participate in the U.S. Figure Skating Championship.

A week after the attack, bewildering information began to emerge about who was behind the plot to sabotage Kerrigan and fingers began pointing at none other than her figure-skating rival, Tonya Harding.

A red sequin costume worn by Harding the day after the attack on Kerrigan and during the 1994 Olympics is up for action as part of Leland's Summer Classic auction.

Tonya Harding costume could go for $50K

The starting bid was set at $3,000, and Leland's said the outfit could go for nearly $50,000.

According to Leland's, the outfit "lacks a size or manufacturer tag, and is missing a small handful of beads around the neck."

While Shane Stant was later identified by police as Kerrigan’s attacker, Harding pled guilty to conspiracy to hinder the prosecution. This basically means she was aware of who committed the crime but didn’t notify authorities once it happened, The New York Times reported.

Despite the attack, Kerrigan competed in the Winter Olympics , winning a silver medal, while Harding didn’t qualify for any medals.

Harding was also banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association in June 1994.

