Tootl, service for those with physical, cognitive disabilities coming to Ann Arbor

article

A new service aimed at helping people with physical or cognitive disabilities has broken ground in Ann Arbor.

The business, which provides non-emergency medical transport to those in need, first opened in 2012 in Chicago, before expanding to Milwaukee in 2021 and now Ann Arbor.

With a mission of improving lives through safe and reliable transportation for people of all abilities and a motto of "We accept your challenge," the new Tootl Transport franchise solves the transportation challenges of multiple populations. This includes seniors, wheelchair users or anyone with temporary to chronic mobility or cognitive challenges who require specially-equipped vehicles and professionally trained drivers to get them safely to their destinations.

Tootl Transport of Ann Arbor is owned and operated by longtime friends and local entrepreneurs, Harvey Mathews and Emily Wiechmann. Mathews, with a background in IT and database management in the healthcare industry, and Wiechmann, a 17-year Registered Nurse, are also the co-founders of Flint-based First Day Homecare, LLC, a home-healthcare business that specializes in serving medically complex pediatric patients. Through that business, the entrepreneurial duo recognized a need for transportation services that cater to people of all ages with mobility challenges. After hearing that Tootl Transport was offering franchises, Mathews jumped on the opportunity.

"There are people every day who are scrambling to find a ride to a doctor or other type of appointment, or even run simple errands that most of us take for granted," Mathews said. "Tootl Transport aligns with our values and vision of providing specialized services to people in need. By offering accessible transportation that can take people with mobility challenges anywhere they need to go, we’re providing an important and necessary service," he said.

Tootl Transport of Ann Arbor will serve the greater Ann Arbor area, including Washtenaw, Livingston and Oakland counties.