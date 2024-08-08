Toyology Toys closing Royal Oak store after 10 years

article

Toyology Toys is leaving Royal Oak after 10 years.

Nori Klar made the announcement last week, saying that she made the decision not to renew that location's lease after her fifth grandchild was born.

"I don't want to lose out on times like these," she said.

Toyology's Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield stores will remain open.

The toy store's Royal Oak location opened in 2014, three years after the first store opened in 2011. Currently, everything in Royal Oak is 25% off as the business clears out its inventory. Store fixtures are also for sale.

The Royal Oak Toyology is at 119 S. Main St.