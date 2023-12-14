Toys for Tatts: Get a free tattoo for donating a Christmas gift at Detroit shop

Help kids celebrate Christmas and get a free tattoo in return next week at Motown Tattoo Company in Detroit.

The tattoo shop will be collecting toys at its Gratiot location during the sixth annual Toys for Tatts drive from noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 22. During that time, bring a toy to the shop with a receipt, and you'll get a tattoo or piercing worth the value of the toy.

All tips given to artists during the event will also go towards the toy drive. Those who don't want a tattoo can still drop off gifts.

The tattoo shop said 50 families benefited from last year's drive, and they are looking to help even more this season.

Motown Tattoo Company is at 15146 Gratiot Ave.