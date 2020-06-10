Tracking DTE outages and Consumers Energy outages

As a powerful storm rolls into southeast Michigan, it's very likely many of us will see the power out as 70 MPH winds could knock out electricity.

FOX 2 will track the weather on this page but we're also tracking the power outages below.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10:

DTE reports 92,903 customers without power

Consumers is reporting 175,740 customers without power throughout the state

If you have an outage, you're asked not to call the outage center unless you have an emergency like a downed power line. DTE says the smart grid technology can determine if there is an outage and will dispatch crews to resolve it as quickly as possible.

Track outages near your house with the DTE outage map

"DTE Energy is preparing for severe weather that is forecasted to hit Southeast Michigan Tuesday night and Wednesday, potentially causing a significant number of power outages. We understand that these are challenging times, and we want to assure you that the health and safety of our customers and our employees is our top priority. Our crews are on standby and are ready to respond should high winds cause outages. Due to the pandemic, we are taking extra measures to keep people safe, including practicing social distancing and washing our equipment between jobs," DTE said Tuesday.

Consumers Energy said it was "mobilizing resources to quickly respond to any service interruptions. For your safety and the safety of our crews, we urge you to practice social distancing when you see our team working."

Track outages near your house with the Consumers outage map

Thunderstorms should move in from the southwest and head toward the northeast. We're anticipating them to first form as individual, lone-ranger, strong/severe thunderstorms that will then band together in a line and race toward the east. Our highest chance for a tornado to develop is when these thunderstorms first start to form; however, a few spin-ups are possible after they band together.

Wind gusts up to 70 MPH, large hail likely Wednesday, chance of a tornado

Our greatest chance for damaging winds is after the storms merge into a line. Though some isolated street flooding is possible, given how fast the storms will move, we’re not anticipating much in the way of flooding.

