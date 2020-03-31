Tracking the growing cases of coronavirus in Michigan

The positive coronavirus cases are increasing in Michigan- due in large part to expanded testing and increased awareness of symptoms.

As the numbers exponentially grow in the coming days and weeks, it can feel almost impossible to keep up with the speed the situation changes. That's why FOX 2 is actively tracking each COVID-19 case that's confirmed in the state.

We'll be actively updating the maps and charts as new cases and their reported locations are confirmed around the state.

On March 23rd, almost two weeks to the day since the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all residents to stay home except for essential services effective on March 24th.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Most recently, she's also issued a stay-home order. You can get details on what that means here.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

