Tragedy on Detroit's east side after mental health crisis ends in deadly police shooting

Hours after violence struck a Detroit neighborhood in the late afternoon of Memorial Day, police were still processing a tragic scene that unfolded on the city's east side.

Detroit police used deadly force after someone allegedly pointed a gun at them earlier on May 27.

Just before then, the individual had shot and killed his nephew. Another woman was also injured during the havoc.

While the information is only hours old and officers are still investigating what happened on Beaconsfield, preliminary information points to mental illness being a factor.

"From my understanding he was manic," said Keachia Thompkins, a cousin of the victim. "He had been up for like seven days."

Chief James White confirmed from the scene near Morang that the shooter - a man in his 30s - had been diagnosed several years ago.

He told FOX 2 police arrived after a 911 call reporting a teen had been shot in the head. When they arrived, two women were on the porch of the home screaming about gunfire.

"Upon entering the residence, they encounter a male who is armed," White said. "Shot were exchanged. He was shot. We don’t have the details yet to report how many times."

He confirmed that three shots were fired.

White added that shortly after, the female injured at the scene had possibly been shot as she attempted CPR on the teen victim.

"We are working through exactly what happened. We’ve got 911 calls that kind of conflict. She called a couple of times. It was updated that something happened with her being shot," he said. "We don’t know if she was shot by the suspect. We don’t know if she’s in fact shot."

She's currently listed in temporary serious condition.

Thompkins told FOX 2 she had spoken with the woman earlier that day.

"I came over this morning to bring her coffee. She didn’t answer the door. I guess was busy so she ended up calling me though, asking me why. I said ‘I’m fine.’ I just spoke to her," said Thompkins.

