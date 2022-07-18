Truck, trailer full of $35K worth of lawn equipment stolen from Warren father and son business

A father and son who own a lawn care business had a truck and their trailer full of $35,000 worth of equipment stolen.

"We service over 100 customers, and this morning we got up to go to work and there was no truck trailer or equipment to service them," Ken Edwards said. "I was so stunned I actually looked around the yard to see if one of us misplaced it maybe I was just not seeing it."

Ken woke up Monday to find the trailer gone. The thief was caught on camera prowling around his home in the area of 14 Mile and Van Dyke in Warren.

"You see the videos of him prowling around on our patio. It scares you," he said.

Ken and his son, Kenny, run Blade Masters Yard Maintenance.

"It’s the greatest thing a father can experience is going Into business with their son," Ken said.

Now, they are unable to provide service to 100 customers.

"It’s a 14 foot enclosed trailer with the logo on either side," Kenny said. "It’s a billboard."

Among what was stolen includes two mowers, blowers, weed whips, and other tools.

"We really need our stuff back that is our livelihood. This is how we pay the bills and feed the family," Ken said. "We even helped a guy out who had some lawn care equipment stolen and when it happens to you, it’s a horrible feeling."

The duo is looking for information about their stolen trailer. In the meantime, they have set up a GoFundMe page to replace their equipment.

"I know somebody out there knows, and I’m hoping they can help us out," Kenny said.