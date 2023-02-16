Train derailment in Van Buren Township closes multiple roads, police say

Authorities are responding to a train derailment in Van Buren Township Thursday morning.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area of Huron River Drive and Haggerty due to a railroad accident investigation. Both north and southbound traffic is blocked due to the incident, which happened just south off I-94 and west of Belleville.

Roads will be closed for a few hours, the Van Buren Police Department said.

It's unclear what happened, but police said there are no injuries and the area is not a hazmat situation.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy also said there was no indication of threats to the public. Personnel were sent to the scene for further assessment.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell released a statement that she had been in contact with the local government.

"We are also in touch with the relevant federal authorities, including the EPA," she said. "At this time no one is aware of the release of any hazardous materials, the car carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars, and EPA is dispatching a team to ensure public safety.

The derailment happened nearly two weeks after a train went off the tracks on Ohio, in the city in East Palestine. The incident sent toxic chemicals into the air, prompting concerns of contamination in the immediate area.