Traverse City Walmart mass stabbing suspect faces judge: 'I don't want to talk to you'

The Brief The suspect in a mass stabbing incident at a Traverse City Walmart was in court today. Bradford Gille, 42, was revealed to have a history of mental illness, homelessness and addiction issues. Gille opined bizarrely during his hearing when he wasn't acting rude toward the judge.



The suspect in the mass stabbing at the Walmart in Traverse City appeared before a judge on Monday.

The backstory:

Bradford Gille is charged with terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

His hearing started off with the suspect irritated,

"Do I have to do this? I don't want to," he told the judge.

When asked about the pronunciation of his last name he replied: "I don't want to talk to you."

He is known to have a history of mental illness, homelessness and substance abuse for many years.

Deputies in nearby Emmet County were searching for Gille, 42, to get him off the streets just one day before the stabbings.

Prosecutors say Gille's alleged crimes were caught on security camera. He was armed with a knife late Saturday afternoon when he allegedly stabbed 11 people near the Walmart check out area.

Good Samaritans chased him down including one shopper who was legally carrying a handgun. Deputies arrested him.

The victims ranged in age from 29 to 84, and were rushed to the hospital - all of them are expected to recover. One was treated and released.

Prosecutors say Gille is a danger to public safety and the judge agreed, but the defendant also had something to say.

"The defendant does have two prior assault convictions, as well as at least one, if not more, malicious destruction of property convictions," said Noelle Moeggenberg, Grand Traverse County prosecutor. "Additionally, he does unfortunately have a history of mental illness, including prior involuntary hospitalizations.

"It also asks you to look at the seriousness of the offense. Clearly, this is one of the most serious crimes that someone can commit in the state of Michigan, and it has a huge impact on public safety."

The judge agreed.

"It certainly is one of the most heinous accusations from an individual that's been before this court in 30 some years," the judge said.

At this point, Gille piped up.

"You know, you all like, have the tobacco companies," he said. "And you're selling cigarettes with fiberglass and chemicals in them just to kill off the population, you know, and you can't really accuse me of anything if you're doing that, you know?"

Gille's interruption was stopped short.

"So okay, I'm going to mute you for right now."

Gille, who is unemployed and homeless, had his bond set at $100,000 cash. The judge said she would see him back in court on August 12th.

Nearly 10 years ago, Gille was found mentally incompetent to stand trial after trying to dig up a grave because he thought people were being buried alive.