Trenton man charged after shooting at Downtown Detroit apartment

A Trenton man was arraigned this week on charges stemming from a March shooting in Downtown Detroit.

Joshua Deante Brown-McClure, 24, is accused of shooting a Detroit man in the 110 block of Cadillac Square on March 27.

Police said Brown-McClure and the 25-year-old victim got into a fight in an apartment unit. The victim, who suffered gunshot wounds to his upper right arm and his abdomen, was found in the lobby. He was treated at a hospital.

Brown-McClure was arrested at the scene.

He is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. His bond was set at $100,000/10%.