Trial date set for suspect in deadly Swan Boat Club crash

Another twist in the tragic case of a woman ramming into a building, killing two children.

A bombshell break for the defense in the murder case against a Monroe County woman, charged for ramming her car into the side of a building, killing two children. This case was tied to the recent, high-profile arrest of a local pill mill doctor.

Stomach-turning footage showed what happened after Marshella Chidester allegedly smashed her car into the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County back in April, where two kids were killed and nine more hurt.

She had a blood alcohol content of 0.18 plus a history of seizures. Her attorney has been saying all along. She was told by a doctor she was allowed to drive when she said she had a seizure-like event that caused the crash.

"My reaction is there we go," said Defense Attorney Bill Colovos, "She’s watching the news, my client, and she texts me and says my doctor Garg has been arrested and there are multiple counts of felonies."

Attorney Bill Colovos and his client got a potential big break after a story ran here on FOX 2 in October.

At the time, Taylor police raided his office, facing 35 charges for running a criminal enterprise, where he allegedly prescribed painkillers to thousands of patients who didn’t need them.

Now, Garg, is taking the 5th Amendment, remaining silent in court. So, Attorney Colovos can’t call him to testify. Colovos filed a motion to halt Chidester’s case for now. This whole connection, and Garg’s tainted name could bolster her claims of a medical event after all.

But there is still that high BAC of 0.18, Colovos, says this.

"I think everybody is going to be really surprised, as I predicted with Dr. Garg, everyone is going to be really surprised. Don’t rush to judgment, everything is going to come out, and we will go from there," Colovos said.

Colovos says he also filed a motion to have the case moved out of Monroe County he’s worried about a tainted jury.

A judge will hear both of those motions in January.

