Trial set for woman who firefighters say never told them her baby was inside burning home

One of the most shocking stories of 2021, Detroit firefighters rescued puppies from a burning home and found a baby inside the house.

Since then - the adoptive mother has been charged with child abuse. Firefighters say the mother never told them the baby was in the burning home - but she and another neighbor claim otherwise.

"The prosecutor's office gotta prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt as to these arson and child abuse charges that my client is facing," said attorney David Cripps. "She's maintained her innocence since day one of this

Cripps, the defense attorney for Chantel Alexander, says that has not changed. The Detroit mom is headed to trial and facing three counts of child abuse.

It’s a case that dates back more than a year ago when she was accused of leaving her 18-month-old adopted daughter in a burning house.

"We pulled nearly 20 puppies and or dogs out of the building. They never mentioned, never once mentioned, a child in the building," said Mike Nevin.

Nevin, a retired Detroit firefighter, is expected to testify in Alexander’s trial. He responded to that house fire on the city’s east side back in April of 2021 - and watched as one of his fellow firefighters rescued the baby from the burning house.

Cripps says Alexander alerted first responders that her daughter was inside, but it may have been missed considering there was so much going on.

"There did appear to be quite a bit of chaos in terms of different people hearing different things in relation to what's being said - there's a fire in progress just concluding different officers and firefighters getting different information," Cripps said.

"She did repeat herself, 'I got 10 dogs and the baby in there,' so I guess they didn't hear or whatever," said a neighbor. "But I (saw everything) because I was standing right there, me and the neighbor across the street was standing right there and looking."

FOX 2: "You heard her say I have a baby in there?"

"I heard her say 'I got a baby and 10 dogs in there," the neighbor said.

Nevin disagrees.

"Absolutely not," Nevin said. "And I've got 21 witnesses that wear black fire gear and hard-hat helmets that i'll tell you the same thing. So no that's a big n-o there."

Firefighters say they noticed bumps and bruises on the child’s body after they rescued her — apparent signs of neglect or abuse.

Related: Detroit Firefighters save baby girl inside house fire they say family didn't mention

Cripps says Alexander is being wrongfully accused, but she will be vindicated.

"We expect that after all the proofs have been put in by the prosecution," Cripps said. "As many witnesses as they want to call, as much evidence as they want to put in, Ms. Alexander and I are confident of that my client will be found not guilty."

The trial is set to start Thursday but it may be rescheduled.