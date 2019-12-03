Trial starts Tuesday for Michigan lawmaker accused of selling his vote for cash

A Michigan lawmaker accused of trying to trade his vote on legislation for campaign cash is facing trial in federal court.

State Rep. Larry Inman's trial begins Tuesday in Grand Rapids, where he faces up to 30 years if convicted. Charged with allegedly soliciting a bribe, extortion and lying to the FBI, the lawmaker is believed to have tried selling his vote on Michigan's prevailing wage law in 2018.

Indicted on charges last year, prosecutors plan to present text messages sent from Inman's phone showing him attempting to sell his vote to two groups for campaign contributions.

However, Inman's defense team plans to use a legal tactic called "diminished capacity defense," which indicates he was under the influence of pain medication and didn't intentionally solicit any bribe.

Inman, a Republican out of Traverse City, won a close race in 2018 and was considered a popular lawmaker in Lansing. However, since his indictment, he's lost his residence in Lansing and has been forced to commute to the capital for work.

Also notable about the trial will be the presence is Rep. Lee Chatfield (R-Levering). The speaker of the Michigan House is expected to testify at the trial about Inman's need for cash during his election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.