Trooper injured arresting Detroit Nike store suspect for $2,000 of merchandise he allegedly stole

A Michigan State Police trooper was injured arresting a suspect wanted for stealing $2,000 of Nike store merchandise in Detroit.

The 35-year-old suspect allegedly stole the merchandise from the store on Woodward Avenue in downtown at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to MSP, a foot chase ensued as the suspect ran northbound on Woodward. Troopers caught up and took the man to the ground, handcuffing him at Woodward and Elizabeth Street.

The trooper suffered a deep laceration to his left elbow, cuts to his right elbow, and a minor injury to his left knee. He was transported to a local hospital for stitches.

The MSP Second District said in a tweet that the 35-year-old suspect from Detroit was not hurt and lodged at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review.

