'Troubling start to fall semester': Ann Arbor Fire Department highlights busy weekend

The Brief Ann Arbor fire officials are concerned about what the rest of the University of Michigan's fall semester holds after a busy weekend. Firefighters responded to a burning mattress that crews couldn't immediately get to due to a large crowd. Crews also addressed numerous safety concerns at concerts held in the city ahead of the first day of classes.



As classes get underway at the University of Michigan, the Ann Arbor Fire Department said it saw a "troubling start to the fall semester" this weekend.

The busy weekend started the day after the fire department warned students not to hang out on roofs this fall. Though no roofs were involved in this weekend's calls, the fire department highlighted other safety concerns firefighters addressed.

Timeline:

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, a mattress was set on fire in the 900 block of Greenwood. According to fire officials, several hundred people were crowding the street, which blocked firefighters from getting to the scene and delayed putting out the burning furniture.

In addition to the fire, crews responded to safety concerns at concerts in the city.

On Friday, firefighters went to an event at 1345 Washtenaw, a fraternity building, to address a number of safety concerns at a concert. According to the fire department, the event had prohibited fencing that could restrict emergency egress, blocked fire exits, and a generator between buildings that was a fire hazard.

(Ann Arbor Fire Department)

After the fire department ordered the event organizer to fix the issues, they did. However, other issues, including the generator and stage that were missing inspections and permits, were flagged by the Ann Arbor Building Department. According to the fire department, the building department issued stop work orders because of these deficiencies, but the event organizer ignored them, and the concert continued.

On Saturday, fire crews responded to another concert in the 1001 Oakland and addressed unspecified fire and safety concerns. While the event organizer corrected these issues, they also allegedly disregarded a stop order by the city and proceeded to hold their event.

What's next:

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said that the weekend's issues, just before the first day of classes, set "a concerning tone for the start of the fall semester."

The department said it will continue to work with the Ann Arbor Police Department, City Building Department, and City Attorney’s Office to address ongoing concerns as the semester gets underway.