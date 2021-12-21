Troy brother and sister run their own holiday food drive for those in need

Meet 8-year-old third-grader, Max Pollack and his 10-year-old fifth-grade sister Sophia. They have gotten into the Christmas spirit by picking up food dropped off at their front door.

The brother-sister combo from Troy collected over 2,000 pounds of food last year after seeing the need first-hand.

"We went to stores and we saw all these people that did not have food on the side of the road and homeless," Sophia said. "We wanted to help them."

So like last year, this year flyers asking for non-perishable food were made and distributed in and around their Long Lake and Coolidge neighborhood.

Their mom is okay with the collection box at her house and the food started pouring in when they started collecting about 10 days ago.

The collection ends on January 7th when the food then will be taken to Saint Vincent de Paul Food Bank in Detroit.

Their address is 5156 Collington Dr. in Troy. Oh and this year's goal 3,000 pounds of food.

