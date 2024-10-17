Troy city employee and volunteer firefighter charged with rape, given $250,000 bond

article

An employee of the city of Troy has been arrested and charged with several counts of sexual assault after he allegedly raped someone under the age of 13.

Brian Dodoro was arraigned on nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct on Thursday after Troy police took him into custody, a news release from the police department said.

Dodoro was an employee of the city's public works department and serves as an auxiliary volunteer firefighter. He's since been placed on leave.

"The City takes such allegations seriously and will respect the due process being administered by the Court. We also understand the sensitive nature of this investigation and will continue to maintain such sensitivity to ensure the protection of the victim," said Troy City Manager Frank Nastasi.

The assaults happened years before, but law enforcement only identified Dodoro after the victim felt comfortable enough to come forward. An investigation by Troy police conducted an investigation before presenting the findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Appearing before a judge in the 52nd District Court, Dodoro was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond with requirements for a GPS tether and no contact with the victim.

While investigating, police found no evidence of any criminal activity associated with his job or taking place during Dodoro's work schedule.