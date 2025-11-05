Troy gas station robbed at rifle-point; police search for suspect

article

The Brief A suspect is wanted after robbing a Shell gas station on Rochester Road. The suspect pointed a rifle at the clerk and demanded cash on Oct. 30. He was last seen fleeing on foot.



Troy police are currently searching for a suspect who pointed a rifle at a gas station clerk during a robbery last week.

According to police, the suspect walked into a Shell at 6951 Rochester Rd. at around 2:40 a.m., pointed an AK-47-style rifle at the clerk, and demanded money. After the clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, he left on foot.

Police said security video showed the suspect approaching the business from the south side around 2:19 a.m. before entering the store and committing the robbery. After the crime, he fled south behind the building.

The suspect is described as a stocky Black male wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, black and gray gloves, blue sweatpants, and black tennis shoes. He was carrying a black and gray rifle.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-524-0777.

In a press release, Troy police said there is not an increased threat to public safety. However, more patrols will be focused on the area.