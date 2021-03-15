Troy High grad Steven Yeun makes history with Oscar nomination

Troy's Steven Yeun is the first Asian-American to be nominated in the Best Actor Oscar category for his role in "Minari."

Teacher Rebecca Brewer takes us back to her first year at Troy High when Yeun was a student in her AP biology class.

"I just remember a really kind kid, I just felt like he was in a group, there was a bunch of them in that group that I really bonded with, as a brand new teacher," she said. "I was like, I will always remember them, they will always have a place in my heart."

Brewer started posting senior pictures of her students on her office wall.

"(He wrote) 'Ms. Johns (before I was married) thank you for shedding light on a topic I had no clue about. You are a great teacher, one I will remember. I hope this first year of teaching will bring you many more years of success. Signed, Steven Yeun.'"

Brewer always thought Yeun would find success but not necessarily on the big screen.

FOX 2: "From what I understand, he never took a theatre class?"



"No, that's the surprising thing," Brewer said. "The Arts Department is surprised our biggest success story in Hollywood, never took a class. You never know what's going to come next in life."

Teacher Rebecca Brewer still has a senior photo from Steven Yeun.

Yeun graduated in 2001 from Troy High. It wasn't until he was attending Kalamazoo College that he fell in love with improv. The rest is history.

Two decades later Brewer is still teaching AP biology, but instead of hanging up Yeun's picture she makes sure to keep it in a safe place.

"It's more of a memory for me," she said. "People are like are you going sell it? I'm like no it's this is just so proud that this someone from my own past and my first year as a teacher."

"I think everyone in Troy will (be watching the Oscars) just cheering and hoping for the best."

