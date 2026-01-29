Troy High School students learn CPR in memory of late classmate

The Brief Troy High School students were taught CPR at a Corewell class. The students did it in memory of late classmate Bilal Ahmad. Ahmad died at freshman orientation from cardiac arrest, brought about by a heart condition.



Troy High School students are learning CPR to be ready in a moment's notice.

The backstory:

The mission is personal for students after the death of a young classmate at freshman orientation. But the late teen's spirit and passion are living on.

Bilal Ahmad grew up in Troy and loved his community.

"He was a beautiful soul. I believe God gave me an angel," said his mom, Farah Ahmad.

At 14 he couldn't wait to attend Troy High School and got to go to freshman orientation with his mom and dad.

"He just wanted to join his friends," said Ahmad. "He was so excited to be here. And then we went to the auditorium and he went to the gym and after 10 minutes I got a call from one of his friends, 'Bilal collapsed.'"

Ahmad had gone into cardiac arrest due to a heart condition — and life-saving measures — weren't enough.

Fourteen-year-old Bilal died at the hospital.

"He’s physically not here but his spirit is here," said Ahmad. "I feel it here at Troy High. I feel it at home, I feel it everywhere."

His classmates feel it too. Bilal’s death — left many stunned.

"I actually know the person who called 911," said Aviti Mohanti, senior. "It’s pretty scary and there were a lot of people around him. not everyone called 911. not everyone knows what to do in that moment."

Until now.

A leadership class is learning CPR from Corewell Health — in Bilal’s name.

"Take your hand place it in the middle of their chest and push straight down hard and fast in the center of the chest," said the instructor. "Pump to this beat (of 'Stayin' Alive')."

"He was incredibly kindhearted, excited spirit," said Leah Bosman, junior. "He was involved in many things in our community like advocating for stuff he believed in. I think if he were here he’d want us to be doing this and want us to take this moment and bring joy to a lot of people and to keep the community informed."

Jennifer Shea is the Corewell Health Student Heart Check program manager. She says anyone can save a life.

"You don’t have to be an adult or a medical professional," She said. "You just have to recognize someone needs help, get that 911 called and push hard and fast in the center of their chest until you have someone else come and help you."

The students are going to take what they learned in that CPR class and teach it to other kids here at the school next week during Troy High’s activist week, which is themed ‘Be Like Bilal’ they’re going to have all these different activities aiming to raise money for nonprofits in his name.

"He loved helping others. That’s why we feel so honored that what’s going on here is helping others in his name," said Imran Bilal, his father.

"That is the purpose of anyone’s life is that you do something good for the world," his mother said.

Corewell Health is encouraging the community to sign up for a free Student Heart Check at Hazel Park High School HERE on Saturday, Feb. 7. This is aimed at identifying students who may be at risk for sudden cardiac arrest.

Large photo: CPR class at Troy High School. Inset: Bilal Ahmad.