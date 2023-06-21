Troy man accused of fleeing after hitting 7-year-old girl riding bicycle

article

A Troy man is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting a 7-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle last month.

The victim was hurt after 27-year-old Raed Yousef Abdalla allegedly hit her near Silverstone and Dryden in Troy on the morning of May 13.

The girl was crossing the street when she was hit. She suffered a broken femur, broken pelvis, and severe abrasions.

Police were able to identify the involved vehicle because it was familiar to the area.

Investigators also learned that Abdalla was connected to a used car dealership in Roseville, and the suspect vehicle was located at the dealership within 45 minutes of the hit-and-run, police said.

Abdalla was arrested at a family member's home in Dearborn on Tuesday. He is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious injury. His bond was set at $1 million cash.