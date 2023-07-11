Troy man accused of murder-for-hire to kill family removed as his mother's guardian by judge

A Troy man is accused of trying to get several of his own family members killed and on Tuesday a probate court addressed his status as a guardian and co-trustee for his mother.

Max Garza, 48, is charged in a suspected murder-for-hire plot or he would do it himself in a criminal case.

"Max Garza was soliciting to murder all five of the family members," said attorney Andrew Mayoras.

But Garza is also facing a probate case. Garza was appointed the co-guardian of his mother, whom he was living with his sister, Stephanie Michaels, whose husband is the cantor at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

But Stephanie, and the family, wanted Garza off the case.

"I don’t know how you can continue serving as a suitable fiduciary with the charges that he’s facing," said Sarah Ramsey, the court-appointed attorney for Alicia Garza, his mother.

The details of the murder-for-hire allegations are not yet known.

"The details, which have been expressed in the police reports are horrific, which have been submitted to your honor under seal," said Mayoras.

But probate court records show that there was trouble with Garza as early as January of this year, when the family filed documents to remove him as "co-trustee" of his mother’s living trust - and to repay money that he allegedly took from mom.

And later the family filed court documents to force Max to clean up the hoarding conditions and move out of the house in Troy he was living at with his mother. The judge agreed.

"Max Garza has not distinguished himself as a suitable fiduciary," said Judge Daniel O'Brien, Oakland County Probate Court.

Translation - he’s been terrible at what he was supposed to legally do for his mother. And the judge agreed, again.

"It’s appropriate for me to remove Max Garza at this time as a co-guardian, in this case," said Judge O'Brien.

So Max Garza was removed as both trustee and guardian for his mother. All around the same time Garza allegedly developed a plan to kill his family.

His criminal case continues next week.

