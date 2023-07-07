Troy man arrested for plotting to kill members of his family

article

A Troy man is accused of plotting to kill several members of his family.

Max Garza was arrested earlier this week after it was reported that he was making plans to "kill family members or have them killed," the Troy Police Department said.

Garza, 49, has been charged with five counts of homicide - solicitation of murder. Garza was arraigned Friday morning and given a $1,000,000 bond.

"Upon receiving that information and conducting an initial investigation the responsible individual was taken into custody, ensuring the safety of his family," said a spokesperson from Troy PD.

Investigators have not released additional details or circumstances of the case yet, but Troy police said it plans to next week. An image of the suspect has not been released by police, either.



