Troy man extorted for hundreds in sexting scam

We've heard the warnings beware of what you post online, and what is sent in a text. A 20-year-old Troy man learned the hard way that it can be costly.

"We had a Troy resident come to the front lobby here and made a report he was swindled out of $500," said Sgt. Ben Hancock.

It happened late last month and started on Instagram.

"Sounds like he just made a connection on Instagram, started talking to somebody," Hancock said. "He thought was maybe interested in a friendship or a relationship or whatever."

That somebody sent the victim nude photos and asked him to do the same. He obliged, and then the person gave him an ultimatum.

"(They said) send me $500 or I’m going to post the pictures of you on the internet so your family and friends can see them," Hanck said.

Police say he sent the money electronically.

"The suspect alleges to be a woman, I don’t even know how old," Sgt. Hancock said. "The phone number and email address is a scam - it comes back as nothing."

After he sends the $500 came another request — this one for $400. At that point the victim reported the crime to police.

Investigators say they don’t believe the man’s explicit photos were ever posted online.

"Most people should be aware that it’s not a good idea to send images of yourself to an unknown person on the internet," he said. "You don’t know who is on the other side of that phone or computer."



