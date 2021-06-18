The old book that Hank Thoenes holds in his hands is worn out, with pages folded and creased, notes scribbled on the margins and almost every state with scribbled in.

Each of them is a state that has hosted Hank at its tallest point. And last June, he just completed one of the most arduous climbs yet: Denali in Alaska.

"You're carrying about 130 or 140 pounds, usually is what it'd be and then you start working your way up in segments," he said. "As the team, carrying gear up, burying it in the snow, coming back down, gathering the rest of the gear, climbing back up to where it was, so you're able to do it in segments."

The 63-year-old retired middle school teacher spent his career in Troy.

Now, he's spending his years trying to reach an exclusive club that only 300 others have been admitted into; summiting the highest point in every state.

And he only has one to go.

Hank Thoenes at Wheeler Peak in New Mexico

His wife has been along for much of the ride. So has his two adult children, who often partake in the adventures. The two started venturing to each site back in 1995.

Nancy Thoenes admits, even she was a little concerned about her husband's venture to Alaska.

"The day of the summitting was probably not the scariest, but I was the most anxious because you don't know the altitude, what it's going to do to your body, having it be up that high because he had never been that high, and the weather is pretty dramatic," said Nancy.

"I guess you need to be careful with your placement. I was on a rope team of four people - so a guide and three of clients," said Thoenes. He said there were a couple of minor slips along the journey, but it was overall successful.

He's also hit the highest point in Michigan, located at Mt. Arvon in Baraga County.

"It's over near L'Anse, Michigan, so if you do go over there, make sure you stop by the Hilltop Cafe and get the cinnamon rolls," he said.

Hank's final climb will be in Hawai'i, which he is already training for.