Troy PD dashcam shows super drunk woman with child in car arrest

Autumn Chapman was pulled over in Troy. She blew a .21 - almost three times the legal limit.

It gets worse, when officers looked in the backseat they found a 2-year-old child.

Dashcam video showed Chapman, 23, stepping out of her Impala after being pulled over on Big Beaver Road by the I-75 overpass. When Troy Police Officers walk up she tries to get out.

A 911 caller minutes earlier said Chapman ran two red lights and was driving on two flat, shredded tires.

Officer: What happened? Did you hit something?

Chapman: "Seems like it."

Then a discovery in the backseat.

Officer: "Child unrestrained in the back."

A 2-year-old girl was unrestrained in the backseat, unharmed and sleeping but in the car during the erratic drive. The toddler is her boyfriend's child.

She was supposedly going from Northville to Southfield - somehow ending up there. Chapman denies drinking at first, then said she had one - audio of field sobriety tests say otherwise.

Officer: "Don't move your head, just your eyes."

Then, a preliminary breath test of .21 - the legal limit is .08.

Officer: "We are going to take your phone and call your mom OK? Come on over here."

Chapman was put in the back, charged with OWI and child endangerment.

Troy police thanked that 911 caller because they likely prevented a disaster.