Troy police believe data leaks led to string of iPhone thefts across metro Detroit

If your brand-new iPhone has not shown up at your doorstep, and you live in metro Detroit, there is a chance it may have been one of many that were stolen in a string of thefts.

Troy police said on Facebook that an investigation has led them to believe there was a leak of information from a freight company or cell phone service provider which has led to multiple unrelated suspects having information on expected iPhone deliveries.

On Monday, Oct. 21, police found a suspect who was involved in iPhone package thefts in the Troy area. Police said they tracked the suspect into Sterling Heights and arrested them with help from detectives. Inside the suspect's vehicle, police said they found three stolen iPhone packages, all from Utica, Southfield, and one that the suspect was allegedly seen stealing from Sterling Heights.

On the following Tuesday, Troy police tracked another suspect involved with the thefts, leading them to West Bloomfield. There, West Bloomfield police stopped the suspect's vehicle where four people were arrested. Five iPhones were found inside.

A couple of days later on Thursday, Troy investigators discovered another suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Jose Junior Rosario, wearing a FedEx jacket and hat. Police said they saw Rosario driving to a home in Troy and hung around the area for many hours until an iPhone package was delivered.

Police said he walked up to the front porch only to find that the owner was home and had gotten their package. Meanwhile, the owner left a MacBook Pro laptop to be returned in a package on the porch. Police said Rosario took advantage of the opportunity and grabbed the laptop package and left.

Police pulled him over and arrested him. In the trunk of the vehicle, police said there were a total of 16 brand-new iPhones and a brand-new iPad.

Rosario was arraigned and charged with five counts of Larceny from Mail and Driving While License Suspended.

His bond was set at $150,000.