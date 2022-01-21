Troy police stop wrong way drunk driver on Stephenson Highway

A Troy Police Office was in the right place at the right time on Stephenson Highway earlier this week after seeing a driver turn the wrong way and said they've arrested more than a dozen drivers, including one at five times the legal limit, since Jan. 1.

Troy Police released dashcam video of the wrong way driver who is turning onto Stephenson Highway as the officer is approaching a cross street. The officer is about to turn around when they see the car pull the wrong way onto Stephenson.

The officer instead pulls away from the U-turn lane to track down the wrong-way driver in a white Jeep Wrangler. Troy Police said the driver was arrested without incident.

Since the start of the year, Troy Police said they've arrested 16 drivers for driving under the influence. These include crashes, wrong way drivers, and one who had a blood alcohol level of almost five times the legal limit.

Troy Police is encouraging people who choose to drink to find a safe ride home.