Truck driver loses control and crashes, spilling wood across I-75 in Northern Michigan

Pieces of wood covered I-75 in Northern Michigan after a truck driver lost control Friday morning.

Police said the driver hit the guardrail, and crashed into a ditch along southbound I-75 in Otsego County at 9:44 a.m., spilling the truck's load across the road.

(Photo: MSP)

The crash damaged about 75 feet of guardrail, police said. The truck was the only vehicle involved.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the road was still closed between mile markers 279 and 270 and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

(Photo: MSP)

The 61-year-old driver from Mount Pleasant was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City. Their condition was not provided.

