Trucker killed at Warren steel facility after falling between truck and trailer

Warren Police are investigating after a truck driver was killed Thursday afternoon at a steel facility after the driver fell between a truck and a trailer.

According to police, a trucker was killed at Super Steel Treating Company when he apparently fell and was trapped between the truck and trailer. FOX 2 has learned the driver, a 61-year-old man from Shelby Township, was making a delivery at the company when he slipped off of his flatbed and died.

Super Steel Treating Company is just off Mound Road and south of 10 Mile in Warren. The company offers services for steel bars, coils, and slugs

The man was not an employee of Super Steel Treating Company.

Warren Police are still investigating.