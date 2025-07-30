'Truckloads' of fake Rolexes, Nike merchandise seized at Greenfield Plaza by state police

The Brief High-end counterfeit merchandise was seized by Michigan State Police at Greenfield Plaza. MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said items purported to be Nike, Gucci, Rolex and more were taken in the raid - enough to fill three U-Hauls. Six stores were raided, but some say the incident hurts all the vendors inside the Oak Park plaza.



Michigan State Police raided at least six small businesses at Greenfield Plaza in Oak Park on Tuesday, finding counterfeit items like fake Rolex watches and Nike shoes.

The backstory:

Investigators say it started with a tip about fraud.

"We went through here, did some undercover purchases of items – Rolex watches, Gucci clothes, things like that," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw Michigan State Police. "They’re not from the manufacturer but actually are counterfeit."

Shaw says MSP had 30 officers at the scene – confiscating counterfeit merchandise.

"We’ve got a U-Haul truck here – we’re probably going to end up filling that about three times by the time we’re done out here today – that’s the amount of counterfeit merchandise that’s out there," he said.

But there are dozens of stores inside that were not part of the raid – nail and hair salons, jewelry shops and clothing boutiques to name a few.

"They were saying that it’s empty today because of the raid," said Dajsha Silas, a hair salon client. "A lot of people didn’t show up today because of the raid, so that’s unfortunate."

"(To) just come and just take their merchandise – that’s thousands of dollars gone and nobody has money like that and it’s just a shame," said Felecia Denson.

Denson‘s daughter has a store there that was not part of the raid – yet, she says, they all feel the impact.

"It’s other people in here that does not sell that stuff and it makes the whole building look bad," she said.

Tenants and management say it was all a bit unnerving, and scary for customers as well. They say many of the tenants who were targeted – face an uncertain future.

"It’s really rough out here so i know that people are trying to do the best that they can," said Arkeatta Parker. "I don’t want to see anyone lose their business. I used to do pop-ups.

"It’s really unfortunate that that had to happen."

State police say they will finish their investigation and present their findings to the attorney general for charges.

The Source: Information for this report came from Michigan State Police and clients of stores inside the plaza.