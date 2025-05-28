Trump to consider pardons for Whitmer kidnap conspiracy conviction 'railroad job'

The Brief President Trump will consider pardons for men convicted in the Whitmer kidnap conspiracy plot. Trump said he has heard from people on both sides and that he will "take a look at it." Entrapment claims have dogged the case which included 9 convictions and 5 acquittals.



During the swearing-in for Jeanine Pirro as interim US attorney for the District of Columbia on Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked about pardoning those convicted in the Governor Gretchen Whitmer's kidnap conspiracy.

Calling it a "bit of a railroad job," Trump said he would consider pardons, saying although he didn't watch the trials.

"I'm going to look at it, we'll take a look at it, it has been brought to my attention, he said. "I'm going to be honest with you. It looked like some people said some stupid things. You know, they were drinking and I think they said some stupid things but I'll take a look at that."

The backstory:

The 2020 alleged kidnap plot led to 14 people being charged with five acquittals. Four men were convicted in federal court with five convicted in state court after the joint operation by state and federal authorities in early October 2020.

Prosecutors said the groups of heavily armed anti-government extremists were upset over Covid lockdowns, hoped that an abduction at Whitmer's vacation home would spark a civil war in time for the presidential election.

Other elements of the elaborate plans for the men included attacks on other elected officials and law enforcement.

Trump claimed that questions regarding the case have been asked of him from both Republicans and Democrats.

"Alot of people are asking me that question from both sides, actually," Trump said. "A lot of people think they got railroaded and probably some people don't."

Claims of entrapment followed after it surfaced that the FBI used three informants and two undercover agents.

The lead federal investigator of the case, Richard Trask, would eventually be arrested for assaulting his wife after an argument over a swingers party in July of 2021.

Brandon Caserta, one of the acquitted accused kidnappers, has said in interviews that he felt the undercover agents manipulated members of the group in orchestrating the case.

