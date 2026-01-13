Video appears to show Trump flipping off Ford worker who yelled at him in Dearborn plant
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - President Donald Trump's visit to the Ford F-Series plant in Dearborn did not go without incident Tuesday — according to one eyewitness phone video.
Big picture view:
In the video posted by TMZ, a factory worker appears to launch profanities at President Trump and although the audio is difficult to dissect, reports say he seems to call him a "pedophile protector."
President Trump then appears to point from the catwalk he was on, and say "f*** you," twice, followed by flipping the middle finger.
The back-and-forth exchange was recorded on a phone which TMZ posted.
Trump was touring the facility and gave a joint press conference with top Ford Motor Company brass Bill Ford Jr. and Jim Farley before a speech before the Detroit Economic Club.
What they're saying:
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung defended Trump in a statement to TMZ.
"A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response," he told the outlet.
Cheung has not released an official statement on social media as of yet.
The Michigan Democratic Party Chair pounced on the incident with a statement.
"I never thought we would see an American president welcome Chinese automakers and tell an American autoworker to f--- off... but here we are," said Curtis Hertel. "Although we’re not as surprised since he has been telling working people to f--- off since last January. Donald Trump is a disaster for Michigan workers."